Big changes are in the forecast for Wednesday night. We are easing into that transitional time in Oklahoma when temperature swings are imminent, so paying attention to the forecast is important — although as a meteorologist, I would argue that it’s always important.

But Wednesday night is one of those examples. Highs for Wednesday will soar into the low 70s, which is more typical of mid-April weather than February. While that is much warmer than average for this time of year, it is not going to set any new daily record. The record high for Feb. 15 is 82 degrees back in 2018.

As a front moves though the area Wednesday evening, not only will much colder air settle in, but a chance for severe storms is possible, mainly for southeastern Oklahoma and the ArkLaTex region.

While it will stay mild for the majority of the day on Wednesday, southerly winds will continue, which will allow for moisture to be pumped in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help raise dew points across the state, which will help fuel storms later in the day.

The higher the dew points reach in southeastern Oklahoma, the better the chances for severe storms to develop. With strong winds present in the lower atmosphere and extending up through the higher levels of the atmosphere, wind shear may also be available, which would help these storms grow.

The National Weather Service defines wind shear as the change in wind with height, and it is a key ingredient for severe storm development.

With all this said, it is important to remember that the chances for severe storms Wednesday evening will more than likely be confined to southeastern Oklahoma.

For Tulsa County, we are anticipating a big change in the temperatures. While highs on Wednesday are set to top off in the low 70s, by Thursday we will struggle to hit even 40 degrees. So we are looking at a good 30-35 degree change in 24 hours.

The cold air will settle in overnight, and by Thursday morning wind chill values will be in the teens with wind gusts nearing 35 mph from the north.

This cold burst of chilly temperatures won’t stick around too long. The highs will quickly rebound back into the 50s by Saturday and 60s by Sunday.