Weather Q&A: Will the cold in this week's forecast compare with December 1983?

By now you have probably heard about the cold air outbreak we are expecting by the middle of the week as we slide toward the Christmas holiday.

After kind of a mild start to the month, it looks like we will wrap it up with a bang. The timing of this cold air has some Oklahomans thinking back nearly 40 years.

Will we be breaking record cold temperatures next week like we did in December 1983?

— Michelle, Tulsa

A series of cold Arctic air masses settled into the state on Dec. 15, 1983. This brought record low temperatures and wind chills. According to the National Weather Service website, the cold temperatures were responsible for 151 deaths across the middle of the country, including four in Oklahoma and 13 in Texas and Arkansas.

Many of the fatalities were actually elderly individuals who died in or near their homes as they were not prepared for that type of weather. On Dec. 19, 1983, a man living in his truck was found frozen to death; on Dec. 22, a 73-year-old Muskogee resident died after leaving the doors to her home open for too long. And exposure also got an elderly man in Oklahoma City on Christmas morning that year; he was found in his yard.

Obviously we are talking some extremely cold temperatures here for just exposure to have that kind of effect. So what happened that year, and it is similar to what we have coming down the pipe this week?

The short answer: no.

While it will be very cold this week, the temperatures are not expected to plunge the way they did 39 years ago. That year the first wave of cold air moved in and brought 10 inches of snowfall to the south-central states on Dec. 15, with snow extending from extreme southern Oklahoma, northern Texas and parts of Arkansas and Louisiana.

For Oklahoma in particular, some of the highest snowfall totals were mainly in southern Oklahoma, with 5.5 inches in Durant, 8 inches in Marietta and 3.5 inches in Ardmore.

But those temperatures were something else. Numerous records were broken in Tulsa.

A record high of only 9 degrees was set Dec. 23, 1983. The highs were 5 degrees the next day, 12 degrees on Christmas and 23 degrees on Dec. 26. Overnight lows were well below that zero-degrees mark.

We plunged to minus-2 degrees on Dec. 24, 1983, minus-2 degrees on that Christmas, 3 degrees on Dec. 29 and 2 degrees on Dec. 30.

Next week we are forecasting to drop to 10 degrees on the morning of Dec. 22 and 16 degrees on the morning of Dec. 23. But highs will get into the low 20s starting on Thursday through Christmas Eve.

So while the temperatures will be far from our seasonal average, I don’t expect them to rival those of 1983.

One thing we can still hold out a little hope for will be some light snowfall potentially off-and-on by the end of the week, although it is still a little too far out to tell.

Featured video: Snowstorm Dec. 14