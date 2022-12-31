Weather Q&A: Will 2023 kick off with severe storms?

Could we start the new year with severe weather in Oklahoma?

— Jean, Tulsa

On Monday there is a threat of severe weather for parts of eastern Oklahoma. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a slight risk for severe weather to parts of Oklahoma, specifically the far southeastern corner of the state with the highest risk extending into central and southcentral Arkansas, far northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana. In short, the threat remains viable but is really for areas east and south of Tulsa.

At this time, it seems as though many factors are in place to help foster this type of weather to occur. A strong upper-level low-pressure system is expected to move in from the west on Monday that will continue to grow as it pushes east. With warm, humid air pumping in from the south and the Gulf of Mexico, it will increase the instability in the atmosphere, in turn, strengthening the system.

While there are a few differences in model depictions of this event, one result does remain clear: Severe weather is a possibility to our south and east, and all modes of severe weather are possible. Which means some areas to our southeast could see hail development, gusty winds and possibly even tornadoes develop on Monday afternoon and evening as this system moves through.

This system is categorized more as a “closed upper-level low-pressure system” rather than a strong Arctic front, which means that after it passes there will be cooler weather behind it, but it is bringing in a cold Arctic air mass. So temperatures will drop slightly behind the front, but don’t expect some major cool-down.

After a mild weekend, we will see highs dip back briefly into the 40s on Tuesday and the back to the 40s and 50s for the remainder of the week. The average high for this time of year is just around that 48-degree mark.

