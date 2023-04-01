If you have looked at recent rainfall maps, there is one trend that is hard to miss — the stark difference in accumulations between the western half of the state and the eastern half.

This led to a question from a reader:

The 90-day rainfall amounts are so different from the western half to the eastern half of the state. Is there a reason why our weather patterns continue to bring showers to the same area?

— Chris, Tulsa

The 90-day rainfall accumulation map from the Oklahoma Mesonet site shows this data very clearly.

There seems to be a distinct line differentiating the rainfall amounts. It starts in northern Washington County and moves through Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Grady and Comanche counties. On one side of the line, accumulations over the past three months average under an inch as you reach the far fringes of the panhandle, to (at most) around 3.5 inches as you near the dividing line, with around 1.5 inches in between.

However, eastern Oklahoma has some totals over 2 feet as you head toward McCurtain County, with closer to 13 inches near Bixby.

When it comes to “official” totals recorded to Tulsa at the airport site, we have seen 7.97 inches since the start of 2023, which puts us at about our normal value for this time of year at 6.23 inches.

And for March we closed out at almost 3.5 inches, which is above the normal value of around 3 inches for the month.

These rainfall totals are reflected in this week’s past drought monitor, as well, with drought conditions lifted in the areas where rain has been abundant. However, in the north-central and western areas of Oklahoma, we still sit at “exceptional drought” level on the drought intensity monitor.

So why do we keep seeing rain in the same areas? It has to do with the weather pattern.

“There has been a persistent large-scale upper-level weather pattern with a trough in the west and a ridge in the east,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “This means that eastern Oklahoma and eastern Texas through the Mississippi and Ohio valleys have been in the primary storm track between the trough and ridge over the last few months.”

McGavock says this results in a large difference in rainfall from the northwest to the southeast across the state of Oklahoma.

The start of our upcoming work week looks dry, but more rain is forecasted for Tulsa by the end of the week, adding to our already higher-than-average precipitation totals for the year.

Video: April 2 forecast with Kirsten Lang