Weather Q&A: Where was the second severe season this fall in Oklahoma?

It can be argued that the spring and fall in Oklahoma are the most comfortable seasons. They are a time of transition and new growth or the changing of leaves. Those cool mornings and beautiful afternoons become a daily trend. But oddly enough, with this seasonal change usually comes the threat for severe weather. This year, however, has left some wondering.

Why has there been an absence of severe weather this fall?

— Christy, Tulsa

Now listen, I was hesitant to write this column because I realize I am running the risk of jinxing us. But at this point, you have to remember that severe weather equals rain. And rain is something we can definitely use, so I decided to take my chances.

Many of us know that the spring brings the most active severe weather to the region. We see the most tornadoes from March to June. Typically, May is the most active month, averaging 24 tornadoes.

May 2019 set a record high with 105 confirmed tornadoes in Oklahoma. This was just after I returned from maternity leave with my first child, and I remember the long nights and what felt like week after week of severe weather watches and warnings.

While 2019 was extremely busy, you may recall the past two years being rather quiet. Only 16 tornadoes were confirmed across the state in May 2020, as if we didn’t have enough other stuff to worry about that year, and 11 confirmed tornadoes in May 2021. We saw pretty much a return to our usual ways in May of this year with 28 tornadoes.

What is not commonly discussed is the “second severe weather season,” as some refer to it, in the fall. The average tornado count is not as high as during the spring, but there still is a slight uptick in the numbers.

In fact, October 2021 set a new record high number of tornadoes for the month at 28 tornadoes! That broke the previous record of 27 in 1999.

This second wave of severe weather is due to the jet stream. The jet stream is made up of bands of strong winds several miles above the Earth’s surface that flow west to east all across the globe. And it is constantly moving. It dips down south toward the equator during the colder months, allowing for chilly arctic air to seep in at the surface, and it retreats back north during the summer to bring up warm weather from the south.

As the jet stream centers itself across Oklahoma, it acts as a conveyor belt of storm systems. Because it passes over and settles itself across the region twice a year, we see another uptick in severe storms during the fall.

So, if it passes by twice, why wouldn’t we see as many tornadoes in October as we do in May?

The answer is moisture and heat. During April, May and June, we have warmer temperatures with highs averaging near 80 degrees. Our dew points are much higher, meaning much more moisture is in the air. This moisture is one key ingredient needed for severe storms. That is because moisture allows for instability within the low levels on the atmosphere. This instability is what allows for air parcels to rise and strong thunderstorms to form.

Now back to the original question: What is going on this year?

“The jet stream hasn’t been in a favorable position to bring storms to our area so far this fall,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “This has resulted in a lack of rain overall, in addition to the lack of severe weather.”

Our next chance for any rain comes Monday as another system sweeps through the region. However, with this we are looking at widespread light rainfall for a couple of days rather than a threat for any storms.

