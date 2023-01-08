Weather Q&A: What is an atmospheric river?

Over the holidays I was visiting my in-laws in the Phoenix area. With all the flight cancellations that occurred, we ended up spending a few more days there than we originally anticipated.

When I contacted my friends back in Tulsa, their comments were “Oh, I bet you had great weather though, right?”

Well, yes, it was nicer than the single-digit temperatures we saw here before Christmas. But after that, it kind of went downhill. It was cooler than normal for Phoenix, and we had multiple days of rain. In fact, the days where Tulsa was thriving with 70-degree temperatures and sunshine, it was 50 degrees and raining in Arizona.

So why did this happen? The western states were dealing with tons of moisture — causing widespread flooding in California — that bled over into Arizona and brought rain and snow.

It was part of a phenomenon known as an “atmospheric river,” and is something that came up as a question not only from readers but was also popping up across the internet.

What is an atmospheric river?

— Julie, Tulsa

The question caused so much buzz that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists published a blog addressing the question.

According to NOAA, the definition of an atmospheric river is a long, narrow corridor of moisture-rich air that extends from the tropical latitudes toward the poles.

It will typically produce large amounts of rainfall while moving across bodies of water; once lifted over higher terrain, the air cools, condenses and forms rain.

Scientists Dr. Kai-Chih Tseng and Nat Johnson with the NOAA describe a unique characteristic of an atmospheric river as being concentrated into a feature that is long and narrow and will bring an unusually strong transport of water vapor.

Tseng and Johnson also note that an average atmospheric river can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.

While atmospheric rivers can occur all across the globe, they are most frequent around the jet stream and during the winter months.

Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers. While it brought several inches of rain over the weekend, more rain is expected to continue through the upcoming week with multiple inches expected, especially in central and northern California.

Late last week the Sacramento National Weather Service office noted in a forecast discussion that the cumulative effects of repeated rounds of moderate to heavy rain from preceding storms may lead to a higher potential for more widespread flooding with increasingly severe impacts.

While widespread flooding is not usually something we want, a little more rainfall in Oklahoma would be nice, especially with our current drought conditions. However, with our current weather pattern, we are looking at a relatively dry and quiet start to the week, with a chance for showers increasing by Wednesday and Thursday as a front moves through.

Featured video:

Get the forecast delivered Get Kirsten Lang's daily weather report every day in your email inbox. Go to Tulsaworld.com/newsletters to sign up for her daily weather forecasts.

Get weather answers On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts. Phone: 918-581-8354 Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx