WEATHER ANSWERS

Weather Q&A: What does the time change mean for meteorologists?

Time Change

Some meteorologists tend to favor the change from daylight saving time to standard time because they get the updates on weather models one hour earlier.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time for 2022. For those with small children, like me, this weekend usually wreaks havoc on their sleep schedule. But let me assure you, before I had kiddos, I loved this weekend — one extra hour of sleep! However, did you know there are other changes this weekend brings when it comes to forecasting?

Does the switch from daylight saving time actually affect the weather, and if so how?

— Sarah, Supulpa

Contrary to what some may have thought, the change from daylight saving time to standard time does not actually lose an hour of daylight, nor does it affect our weather. However, some meteorologists tend to favor the change because they get the updates on weather models one hour earlier.

Weather models run on Z time — Z for Zulu — and is sometimes referred to as Greenwich Mean Time, or UTC for Coordinated Universal Time. All three names are time standards to keep meteorologists on the same schedule, regardless of where they are forecasting from in the world. Using the 24-hour time is basically a way to help avoid any confusion across the time zones.

So, when daylight saving time ends, local meteorologists are able to get weather models one hour earlier. Not a huge deal but it can be a small bonus for meteorologists when it comes to forecasting.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

