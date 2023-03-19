April and May are statistically the most active months when it comes to severe weather in Oklahoma. On average, just over 11 tornadoes are recorded for the month of April, while May averages 24 tornadoes.

That doesn’t even account for the countless number of severe warned storms we will see arise in the state. One reader asked about severe storms:

What are the criteria needed for a storm to be severe?

— Blaire, Tulsa

According to the parameters from the National Weather Service website, for a thunderstorm to be considered severe or to qualify for a severe warning, it must be a storm capable of producing a tornado and/or winds of at least 58 mph and/or hail of at least 1 inch in diameter.

At times storms are defined as “approaching severe” thunderstorms. This occurs when winds inside the thunderstorm are equal to or greater than 40 mph and hail is at least one-half inch, or marble-sized.

According to the NWS, lightning frequency is not a criterion for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning.

When it comes to the longevity of severe-warned storms, the warnings are usually issued to last for one hour as they move through, but sometimes they are shorter, depending on how fast the storm is moving.

While a severe thunderstorm warning is issued by our local National Weather Service office in Tulsa, a severe thunderstorm watch comes from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.

The areas of severe thunderstorm watches can vary in size depending on the weather situation for that day. The watches typically are issued in a range of four to eight hours, according to the NWS.

These watches are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence. They are meant to make people aware of the changing weather forecast for that day.