Weather Q&A: What causes different winter precipitation?

Aside from the cold blast of air right before Christmas, it has been a relatively mild season so far. Temperatures for the start of the New Year were well above average for multiple days. And we still remain slightly below average when it comes to snowfall accumulation for the season.

But this coming week another cold blast arrives — not as chilly as what we saw in December, but still enough to stay below freezing for a few days. And with a few disturbances moving through, there are chances for multiple rounds of wintry weather. However, a few other factors are in play next week that wouldn’t necessarily make it as cut-and-dry as seeing snowfall. Warm air may creep in, too, meaning a wintry mix of rain, snow or even ice, is a possibility.

What determines if we will see snow or freezing rain this week?

-Gayle, Tulsa

Sleet, snow and freezing rain are all types of wintry precipitation that we see here in northeast Oklahoma. But what causes each one to occur? It all has to do with the temperature, but not just at the ground level, where we feel it, but all the way up through the atmosphere at that given point.

Snow starts as a water droplet that falls through a subfreezing layer of the atmosphere before reaching the ground. With snowfall, and unlike the other forms of precipitation, the air around it is freezing from high in the atmosphere all the way until it reaches the ground. So there is no chance of it melting and then refreezing due to warmer air conditions aloft. This will form as snowfall and stay snowfall until it reaches your backyard.

Now let’s take sleet. Sleet will start as snow as it falls from the clouds in the sky, but it will hit a brief pocket of warmer air. There it will warm enough to melt back into rainfall. But as it continues to fall it hits a large area of cold subfreezing air again and has time to form back into ice before it hits the ground. When sleet finally hits the surface it will usually land as ice pellets that can bounce off of surfaces. This can allow for accumulation similar to snowfall.

The formation of freezing rain is similar to sleet in that it starts as snow, but it hits a larger pocket of warmer air and makes its way toward the ground mainly as rain, but then right before it hits the ground it encounters very cold air that causes it to freeze upon contact. In my opinion, freezing rain is the most dangerous because it only takes a tenth of an inch of ice for major impacts to occur on roads and homes.

So this week — what is to come? Again, many factors are still at play. Cold air will be at the surface, moisture will be present, but a warmer subtropical jet will be skirting the region, potentially bringing in warmer air aloft. That would cause more of an ice or sleet event, or perhaps even just a cold rain.

