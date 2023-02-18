There have been a few occasions this month where I have looked up in the sky and noticed a brief sundog has developed among the cirrus clouds. And I wasn’t the only one. I had a couple of readers reach out to ask about this unique “mini rainbow” in the sky.

Could you please explain what a sundog is?

-Patrick, Sand Springs

It is a unique name, is it not? A sundog. While it sounds like it could be one of those designer dog breeds you see these days, instead it is a weather phenomenon similar to a rainbow. It is somewhat short-lived and caused by the refraction of light through ice crystals high in the atmosphere.

A quick refresher: refraction is defined as the change in direction of a wave, in this case it is a light wave, due to its change in speed. This is according to the National Weather Service website. It is often seen when the wave of light passes from one medium to another. When the light given off from the sun moves through the atmosphere, then hits the ice crystals present in high-level cirrus clouds, it is refracted. As the light is refracted inside the ice crystals, it is broken into its component colors, giving it a rainbow effect.

Rainbows form when drops of rain act as prisms and break the sunlight wave into its multitude of colors. A sundog is similar, except this time it is the ice crystal acting as a prism.

According to the NWS website, they are located approximately 22 degrees to the left, right, or both, from the sun. The colors will range from red, orange, yellow and into the blueish tints. The red hues can be seen closest to the sun and blue hues are farthest.

Like rainbows, they don’t last long. As clouds continue to move in the sky, the angle relative to the sun changes as well.

Featured video: