We are officially in storm season here in Oklahoma. This past week brought us a round of severe weather with heavy rains and lots of lightning.

What causes lightning, and can it ever strike upward?

— Bill, Broken Arrow

Lightning is caused by an unbalanced charge in the atmosphere. When a thunderstorm develops, it can often contain both warm and cold air. The cold air aloft is made up of ice crystals, and the warmer air sector is rain. It is what happens when these two rub together, forming an electrical charge, that we see lightning.

When it comes to the anatomy of a thunderstorm, electrons and protons are located at the top and bottom of the storm cloud. The negative charges, or electrons, form at the bottom, while the positive charges, or protons, form at the top.

The electrons are attracted to and will move toward the protons, which are also located on the ground surrounding the thunderstorm. These negative charges travel down to the ground in what is called a stepped leader.

As the leader nears the ground, those opposite charges attract and the positive charge begins to move upward. This upward movement is called a streamer. As the leader and streamer merge, the electrical current is connected. This is called a return stroke. The return stroke is what we see; it travels at 100,000 kilometers per second, which is one-third the speed of light. This stroking process can happen several times and cause the flicker.

Often what occurs is what we know as “in-cloud” lightning or “cloud-to-cloud” lightning, and then what is most often seen to us is the lightning that strikes from cloud to ground.

But what about upward striking lightning? Does that exist?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, “upward propagating discharges,” or upside-down lightning strikes, can occur but are extremely rare.

NOAA says that when this happens the lightning strike begins at the ground and will travel up toward the clouds. However, it usually occurs from tall towers, buildings or mountaintops right after a downward lightning strike occurs.

I heard that lightning never strikes the same place twice. Is this true, and what are some other common myths?

— JoAnne, Tulsa

According to the National Weather Service, lightning can strike the same place twice, and often does repeatedly. The NWS says this commonly happens with tall, pointed, isolated objects and uses the Empire State Building as an example — which is hit on average 23 times a year.

Another common question: If you are in your home, are you 100% safe from lightning? The NWS says while that is true, you still need to avoid certain things inside the house that conduct electricity. This includes appliances, wires, TV cables, plumbing and metal doors.

Just two years ago Oklahoma was named the lightning capital of the country. This came after five years of collected data proved Oklahoma averages 83.4 flashes of lightning per square kilometer, surpassing Florida’s average of 82.8 flashes of lightning.

