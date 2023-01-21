Weather Q&A: Is Oklahoma behind on this snowfall so far this season?

Bill Cannane shovels snow in front of the Tulsa County Courthouse after an early snowfall on Dec. 22. Northeast Oklahoma isn’t on track for “normal” total snowfall through the end of January, but one storm can drastically change things.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World file
Chris Bueher uses a snow blower to clear the sidewalk on Seventh Street in downtown Tulsa on Dec. 21.
This week brings a chance for snowfall to the area. A system will move through the area on Tuesday night that could bring accumulating totals to parts of Oklahoma, something we haven’t seen too much of this season. Which brought up the question from a reader:
Are we looking at snowfall this week, and are we behind on totals so far for the season?
— Nancy, Tulsa
On Tuesday a system called a mid-level low will move across the state and bring moisture with it. As temperatures are set to drop on Tuesday afternoon and evening, this will set up a chance for snowfall for parts of the state. Right now, what is still being watched is the exact track of the low system — that will determine just how much snowfall we may or may not see and who could have the biggest impacts from this event.
The current forecast is a cold rain starting early Tuesday with snow mixing in, especially along the Oklahoma and Kansas state line. The current projection of the system is from west Texas up through Oklahoma, and lifting northeast toward Arkansas.
When the forecasted weather system moves across northeastern Oklahoma toward northwest Arkansas, we will likely see our best chance for a snowfall occurrence.
As far as totals this season, we accumulated 0.3 inches in November and 1.5 inches in December.
“The ‘normal’ snowfall total through the end of December would be 2.5 inches, and we’ve had 1.5 inches. ... Because we don’t get much snow in this part of the world, saying we are behind in snowfall at this point in the winter isn’t saying a whole lot,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service.
“It would only take one snowfall event to drastically change it from below to above normal.”
McGavock added that being above or below average really matters more in areas farther north in the country and in the mountainous regions where there a thick snowpack develops through the winter and provides snowmelt in the spring.
“Here that is just not the case since we do not rely on snowmelt for water,” McGavock said.
The normal total snowfall through the end of January is 4.4 inches.
So we will still have to wait and see how Tuesday’s storm plays out before we know how January will compare to the “normal” totals.
