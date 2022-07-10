Weather Q&A: Is it ever too hot to fly?

We all know that high winds or lightning and thunderstorms can cause flights to be delayed or canceled, but there is another weather occurrence that can determine whether your flight takes off.

Can it be too hot for planes to take off?

— Robert, Sand Springs

It may sound a little odd, but it is true.

According to Steve Piltz with the Tulsa National Weather Service, it comes down to density altitude, which is the measure of how “thick” the air is. Density altitude takes into account air pressure, humidity and the biggest factor — temperature.

While it will most commonly occur at higher-altitude airports, because the air is already “thinner,” it can happen in other parts of the country as well — if the temperatures are hot enough.

In fact, back on June 20, 2017, I was scheduled to fly home to Tulsa from Phoenix and my flight was canceled due to hot temperatures. That day, the high was expected to reach at least 118 degrees, which was considered too warm for an airplane to take off, causing a rollout of nearly 40 cancellations.

So why is this?

It actually wasn’t a worry of whether the plane would overheat, but rather the inability to produce enough lift in the hot air. This is what can keep planes from taking off in extreme temperatures. Heat causes molecules to expand.

When I was in grade school, I always thought of molecules as little humans in this situation. Picture a hot day: You don’t really like to be tightly packed together with other people, right? It is hot and sticky, and being close to others makes it feel even hotter and more uncomfortable. So you spread out to try to cool down. On the flip side is a very cold day (which actually sounds kind of nice right now). Huddling near your family or friends can help generate heat.

So molecules essentially act the same way. When the air is very hot, the molecules expand, making the air less dense. And in the case of a plane taking off, when the air is less dense than usual, it is unable to achieve the lift needed for flight.

But like I mentioned before, temperature isn’t the only component for achieving a high-density altitude, and thus not being able to take off. So why did it happen that day in Phoenix?

Piltz said perhaps it was the number of people on the plane, or even the runway length — both factors to consider.

“Denver’s runway is longer, and designed for higher-altitude densities,” he said. “Tulsa and Phoenix aren’t.”