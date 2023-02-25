This past week sure gave us a teaser of spring. With highs well into the 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday, it almost felt like we were looking at winter in the rearview mirror — until Thursday and Friday came along. The wind chills bottomed out at 12 degrees on Thursday morning and 14 degrees on Friday morning, reminding us that we aren’t quite there yet.

Regardless, temperatures this winter season have been rather mild. Which brings up the question:

It seems to have been rather warm this winter season. How did this season rank overall when looking at past records?

-James, Tulsa

“For Dec. 1, 2022, through Feb. 23, 2023, the average temperature has been 42.1 degrees in Tulsa,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist at the Tulsa National Weather Service. “That would rank as the 23rd warmest winter on record since the records began from the winter season of 1905-1906. This ties us up with a few other years when we averaged 42.1 degrees — winter of 1925-1926, winter of 1982-1983 and winter of 1994-1995.”

While we have had some cold days prior to Dec. 1, the NWS uses December, January and February to define climatological winter for the ease of calculations.

And when it comes to snowfall, we are behind this year as well.

According to NWS, for Tulsa the 30-year normal snowfall totals per month are: 0.8 inch for November, 1.7 inches for December, 1.9 inches for January, 2.4 inches for February and 1.9 inches for March. This leaves us at a cold season/annual normal of 8.7 inches.

For this 2022–2023 season we have recorded 0.3 inch for November, 1.2 inches for December., 0.5 inch for January and 0 inches for February. That would put our cold season at a total of 2.0 inches so far, which is well below average to date for this time of year.

“We aren’t out of the woods just yet,” said McGavock. “The second- and third-highest monthly snowfalls on record actually occurred in March.”

The highest snowfall total on record was 22.5 inches in February 2011, but the second-highest total was 19.7 inches in March 1924 and 14.1 inches in March 1994.

“We can still get a period of cold arctic air due to the Arctic Oscillation, which is only predictable a couple of weeks in advance,” added McGavock. “Overall though, the odds are low that we would see a significant snowfall in March.”

According the Climate Prediction Center, the outlooks for the next two weeks indicate that there is an enhanced chance for above-normal temperatures in our region. This extends out for weeks three and four and even into the month of March. This means the odds favor temperatures to remain above average through that extended time frame.

“We could still see some cold days,” McGavock added. “But, overall, the odds do favor slightly warmer.”

When it comes to chilly nights, the average date of the last freeze is March 29. However, the earliest we’ve seen a last freeze is March 6, which is just around the corner.

And according to NWS, the latest freeze on record extended all the way to May 2.

So is the winter season winding down? It depends on how you look at it. As mentioned, we still have some historically snowy months to go, but on average it looks like temperatures will stay warm. It doesn’t mean a cold day or two couldn’t bring in some brief snowfall, but as far as any long-lasting winter weather stretches, I would suspect those are less likely.

“Transition times like spring and fall often see big fluctuations in temperatures,” McGavock said. “It will feel like spring one day and then winter the next!”

I’d say that sounds pretty familiar to this past week.

Featured video: