 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
WEATHER ANSWERS

Weather Q&A: How rare are December tornadoes?

  • Updated
  • 0

December 2021 was a record year for severe weather in the U.S., but December is typically one of the slowest months for severe weather in a year.

The internet is buzzing about the risk for severe weather this coming week. On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center released a 30% probability for severe storms six days out — which is extremely rare in the month of December. Readers have asked:

What are our chances for severe weather next week and how common are December tornadoes in Oklahoma?

— Barry, Broken Arrow

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

As each day passes, the best chance for severe storms is pushed farther east, which is good news for us. The Storm Prediction Center on Friday placed Arkansas and Louisiana on its outlook for potential severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Severe weather, while not as common in December, isn’t unheard of. When looking back at records from the National Weather Service dating to 1950, the average numbers of tornadoes for the months of December and January are the least of the year. We average 0.4 tornadoes in the month of December and 0.3 tornadoes for January.

People are also reading…

And in the past 72 years, we have only seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. When you compare that with the 1,733 tornadoes we have seen total in the month of May, it is pretty small.

Regardless, that’s not to say it has never happened. Back in 1982, we had four December tornadoes. In 1971, we had four tornadoes, and the most recent would be three confirmed December tornadoes in 2015.

While our risk of tornadoes is pretty slim this week, it is not zero. I would say more likely we will see a few storms develop Monday into Tuesday that could produce gusty winds, with everything still subject to change.

Behind this system, much cooler weather will settle in the region. Temperatures will drop back down below freezing with the chance for some flurries by the end of the week.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Get the forecast delivered

Get Kirsten Lang's daily weather report every day in your email inbox. Go to Tulsaworld.com/newsletters to sign up for her daily weather forecasts.

Get weather answers

On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.

Phone: 918-581-8354

Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang

Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert