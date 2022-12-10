Weather Q&A: How rare are December tornadoes?

The internet is buzzing about the risk for severe weather this coming week. On Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center released a 30% probability for severe storms six days out — which is extremely rare in the month of December. Readers have asked:

What are our chances for severe weather next week and how common are December tornadoes in Oklahoma?

— Barry, Broken Arrow

As each day passes, the best chance for severe storms is pushed farther east, which is good news for us. The Storm Prediction Center on Friday placed Arkansas and Louisiana on its outlook for potential severe storms Tuesday into Wednesday.

Severe weather, while not as common in December, isn’t unheard of. When looking back at records from the National Weather Service dating to 1950, the average numbers of tornadoes for the months of December and January are the least of the year. We average 0.4 tornadoes in the month of December and 0.3 tornadoes for January.

And in the past 72 years, we have only seen a total of 30 tornadoes in December and 25 total in January. When you compare that with the 1,733 tornadoes we have seen total in the month of May, it is pretty small.

Regardless, that’s not to say it has never happened. Back in 1982, we had four December tornadoes. In 1971, we had four tornadoes, and the most recent would be three confirmed December tornadoes in 2015.

While our risk of tornadoes is pretty slim this week, it is not zero. I would say more likely we will see a few storms develop Monday into Tuesday that could produce gusty winds, with everything still subject to change.

Behind this system, much cooler weather will settle in the region. Temperatures will drop back down below freezing with the chance for some flurries by the end of the week.