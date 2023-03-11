Countless months of dry conditions in Oklahoma finally pushed Tulsa County into an exceptional drought, or D4 category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor over the summer. But a recent surplus of rain this calendar year may have finally moved us back toward improving conditions.

I have had a lot of questions recently about the drought situation.

How are drought conditions looking for Oklahoma?

— Mike, Tulsa

This past Thursday, March 7, the U.S. Drought Monitor came out with the most recent conditions. Finally, a chunk of Tulsa County has been lifted from all drought conditions, aside from the far north and western fringe of the county, which is still considered D0, “abnormally dry,” and D1, or moderate intensity drought.

However, this may very well change as soon as next week when the new rain totals are counted.

I recently spoke with Nicole McGavock, a hydrologist and meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service Office, about drought conditions and how they are monitored.

“The data cutoff for input into the weekly drought monitor is 7 a.m. on Tuesdays,” McGavock said. “This gives the Drought Monitor author time to consider all of the data and input for the release on Thursday morning.”

That means this past week’s drought conditions still didn’t account for all the rainfall we accumulated from Tuesday through Thursday, which in Tulsa County totaled anywhere from a half inch in north Tulsa County to 2 inches in south Tulsa County. And then there were the showers on Saturday, as well. All of which may very well have continued to improve drought conditions for the northern and western outskirts of Tulsa County.

Back in February, McGavock explained a calculation used to estimate the amount of rainfall needed to bring conditions back to near normal. The Palmer Drought Severity Index, or PDSI, is a monitoring system that uses temperature and precipitation data to estimate relative dryness. It is a standardized index that spans from -10 (dry) to +10 (wet).

McGavock said that for northeast Oklahoma it was estimated that 3 inches of rain would be needed over the coming month to bring the PDSI to normal.

Since that time frame, south Tulsa County received more than 3 inches, with a total of 5.35 inches in the past 30 days. And north Tulsa County was almost there, totaling 2.64 inches in the past 30 days, proving that the PDSI was again correct in this case.

This coming Thursday, March 16, look for updates on the new drought conditions, as I would suspect that conditions improve even more since our most recent rainfall.

As for western and central Oklahoma, unfortunately it continues to seem that where we need the rain the most in the state, it has yet to fall.

Drought conditions, especially for the north central and northwestern counties near the state line with Kansas, still remain under a D4, or exceptional drought, conditions, with little relief in sight at this point.