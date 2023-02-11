Moisture seems to be a bit more plentiful these days as upper-level low-pressure systems continue to move through the state bringing rain (and even sleet) to the area.

We can all agree the rain is probably preferred over the mixed wintry weather. But as we continue to sit in a drought, anything is helpful.

This past week we actually set a new daily record for rainfall. On Feb. 7, we recorded 1.09 inches of rain, breaking the previously set record of 0.76 inch of rainfall for that date.

And totals have been actually trending above average. According to the National Weather Service records to date for the month of February, we have accumulated 2.07 inches of precipitation, which is above our average of 0.51 inch to date for the month.

And since Dec. 1, Tulsa has accumulated 5.95 inches of rainfall, exceeding the normal value of 4.57 inches at that point. Within that, since the first of the year we have accumulated 3.4 inches of rain, above the normal 2.14 inches of rainfall.

Still with all of this lies the question:

Are we still under a drought, even though we have seen several rounds of rain lately? And what will it take to get us out of this drought?

— Jim, Tulsa

The short answer is yes, we are still under drought conditions. But according to Nicole McGavock, meteorologist and hydrologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service, unfortunately there isn’t a straightforward answer on how many inches it takes to pull us out of the drought.

“The slow, steady rain like we had this week does help a lot with improving the various drought indicators, especially this time of year,” McGaock said.

According to McGavock, while the drought monitor currently keeps us at extreme drought, or D3, conditions, the data cutoff time for input into the weekly drought monitor is actually around the 6 a.m. hour Tuesday. At that point, it gives the drought monitor author time to analyze all of the data and input for a Thursday morning updated release.

So that means much of the rainfall we saw this past week has not yet been added to the status of our current drought conditions, because it fell after that Tuesday morning timeframe.

“I would suspect that there is some improvement seen with next week’s drought monitor once all of the rain from this week (as well as what could potentially fall early next week) is used in the analysis,” McGavock said.

There is also a calculation that is used to estimate the amount of rainfall that would be needed to get what is called the Palmer Drought Severity Index to near normal. The PDSI is a monitoring system that uses temperature and precipitation data to estimate relative dryness. It is a standardized index that spans from -10 (dry) to +10(wet). And according to the National Center for Atmospheric Research website it has been reasonably successful at quantifying long-term drought.

“For northeast Oklahoma it is estimated that 3 inches of rain would be needed for the next 4 weeks to bring the PDSI back to near normal,” McGavock said.

But she noted that PDSI is just one of the indicators used in the drought monitor.

McGavock added, “at least that gives an estimate on one piece of the puzzle.”

As we head into this week there are multiple systems moving through that will bring an increased chance for rain and possibly even snowfall.

But our next big “soaker” comes on Monday night into Tuesday. With that we could see an additional inch of accumulation in the area.

