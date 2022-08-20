Weather Q&A: Can weather changes be predicted without modern technology?

When I was in meteorology school, I had a professor who would consistently stress the importance of actually looking outside as part of our forecasting procedure. There are so many modern tools available to us as meteorologists these days, but none can be as valuable as actually walking outside and looking up.

Even some of the most seasoned meteorologists I know do this. So this week I had a question that took me back to these discussions I would have with my professors.

Is there a way to predict weather without using modern technology?

— David, Tulsa

The short answer is yes. There are several simple things you can look for outside that are indicators of change that don’t require the internet or a computer model.

First, if it feels humid outside and there is a change of smell in the air, chances are rain is on the way. It is the “smell of rain,” or petrichor, which I defined in a previous article that you are picking up on. In short, it is the smell given off from chemicals that are released as raindrops hit the ground.

Second, if you see high-level clouds, or cirrus clouds, moving into the area with mid-level clouds layering behind that, this is a sign that a low-pressure system or a cold front is moving in. Often there will be showers or storms associated with a cold front passage. These high-level clouds can be clouds blown off from the tops of these storms, due to high-level shear.

So piggy-backing off of those tall clouds, if you see towering clouds that look like cauliflower heads in the distance, especially on a summer day, then there are storms in the area. These clouds are called cumulonimbus clouds and are associated with heavy rainfall and, at times, lightning and thunder. Cumulonimbus clouds can also be associated with severe storms, so it is good to be aware of weather conditions in the area, especially on those hot days when storms really have the energy to grow. You don’t want to get caught off-guard in severe weather.

Next, you know those mornings when you wake up and it’s hot, humid and windy early in the day? We get days like this often in Tulsa — you step outside hoping for a cool (ish) start but instead feel like you were hit with a wall of moisture. This is usually an indication that storms will develop later that evening as the day continues to warm. The ingredients are in place for potentially severe weather when it feels like this, especially early on. Once you have moisture and heat in place, then all you need is a triggering mechanism for storms to develop. And as we well know, that often occurs later in the afternoon when the sun provides that energy.

And finally, if you pay any attention to the weather outside of our city, especially to the west, you can typically predict what may be approaching. This is because all weather systems move from west to east. So if you notice a cold front hitting the Rockies, chances are it will make it here in a day or so.