Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

It has been the hot topic in Tulsa these days — quite literally. We are on our ninth day in a row of 90-degree temperatures. Our afternoon highs continue to be well above our monthly average of 88 degrees. And if you are like some of our readers, you may be wondering when or if we will see some relief from the heat. Or perhaps we are settling in now to a 90-degree pattern. This week another reader brought up a question about the heat that often makes headlines:

Are we under a heat wave?

— Karla, Tulsa

The term “heat wave” is catchy. It is used often in headlines and conversation, but the true definition remains somewhat vague.

“There is no hard and fast definition for heat wave,” said Steve Piltz with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa. “The American Meteorological Society says it is a period of time of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and humid weather.”

Well. I joked with Steve on this one because I think most, including myself, would conclude that “uncomfortably hot and humid weather” could encompass the months of June through September in Tulsa. That would be a solid four-month stretch of a “heat wave.” This is not quite the definition I have in mind when someone uses that term. “Heat wave” to me seems a bit more like something we would deal with for a week or two, rather than a season.

Piltz went on to say “an old definition was three or more days at or above 90 degrees.”

If we went off of the older definition for Tulsa, technically the end of June through August would be a “heat wave” with temperatures averaging above that 90-degree mark during that time.

So how do you really define it? And are we under one?

“It is really more of a subjective term,” Piltz said.

Today we are forecasting temperatures in the upper 90s. That will last for the week ahead as well. So for now are we under a heat wave? Some would argue that we are. But if that is the case, then get ready because we have a long road ahead through the summer.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.