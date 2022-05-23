Weather Monday's weather forecast: Rain and cooler weather are expected for the start of the week

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monday's weather forecast: Rain and cooler weather are expected for the start of the week

The rain returns today across the state. Showers are expected to begin in the morning and continue off-and-on throughout the day. We may see a lull in the showers in the evening, but then it will pick back up again as we head into Tuesday. 

Temperatures will remain cool. Highs will only reach into the 60s for the next few days ahead. 

For Monday the highs will near 65 degrees with a light wind. Overnight we will drop into the 50s. For Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue to see highs in the upper 60s. 

By Thursday the rain clears and the sun returns and temperatures will warm into the 80s. 

