Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Temperatures well above average today

Today will be warm and windy with partly cloudy skies. Highs this afternoon will soar into the low 90s, which is at least ten degrees above where we should be this time of year.

As we head into the overnight hours it will be mild and partly cloudy. There may be a few stray showers to the north. Otherwise lows will drop into the 70s with light winds.

On Thursday the heat returns once again. Highs are back in the 90s with a strong south wind.

The chance for showers and storms increases again on Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in. This will set us up for a nice weekend ahead.

