Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: More rain on the way today

More showers are expected again today. Temperatures are going to be chilly again as well. Highs will only reach into the low 60s. 

As we head into the overnight hours, the lows will drop into the upper-40s to low-50s. 

Showers will continue into Tuesday morning as well as this upper-level system takes its time to move out of the state. 

By Thursday afternoon we will see gradual clearing and mostly sunny skies will prevail by Friday. Highs by Friday will warm into the 80s. We will see 80s continue through the upcoming holiday weekend. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

