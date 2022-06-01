Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Expect a rainy day ahead

Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for today. Temperatures will only make it into the 70s this afternoon with showers and embedded thunderstorms off-and-on throughout the day. A few of the storms in the afternoon have the risk of being stronger to possibly severe with hail and wind as the main threat.
Overnight there are a few lingering showers, but the rain will gradually clear as we head into Thursday. The cooler weather will stick around though. Highs will remain in 70s through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend.