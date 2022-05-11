Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Dry again for Wednesday, chance for rain by the weekend

Another day of hot, humid, but windy weather is ahead of us for Wednesday. Highs will reach back into the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a south wind sustained at 15-20 mph.

As we head into Thursday and Friday the upper level ridge will start to break down and we will see an increased chance for a few scattered showers. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well, but as of now nothing is expected to be severe.

Temperatures will be in the low 80s over the weekend, but we are back to the upper 80s next week. The average high this time of year is the upper 70s, so we remain well above average.

