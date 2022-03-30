Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: cooler temperatures are expected today

Showers will move out of the area this morning and temperatures will drop throughout the day. The high took place early this morning and by lunchtime we will be in the low 60s and by 4 p.m. temperatures will be in the low 40s. with a strong north wind. It will definitely feel cooler. Gusts will be near 25 to 30 mph at times. There may be a few lingering showers into the midday hour, but past that we will see clearing skies. Overnight tonight the temperatures will drop into the 30s. Wednesday will continue to be cool with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. Another chance for rain will return by the start of the weekend.