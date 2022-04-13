 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Cooler day ahead, winds whip up this afternoon

Showers and a few storms will linger this morning. Gradual clearing skies are forecasted for the remainder of the day. As the front passes we will see a line of showers push east, and a strong north wind that will settle in back behind the front. That strong wind, coupled with the lower humidity levels, will elevate our fire danger for Wednesday. Temperatures back behind the front will be cooler as well. We will only see highs in the 60s today with that strong north wind. By Thursday our highs will warm into the 70s with mostly sunny skies.

