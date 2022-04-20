Today the highs in eastern Oklahoma will reach into the low 80s with increased south winds. The chance for showers and storms increases this afternoon. A weak cold front is established to our west with an associated dry line around the I-35 corridor late this afternoon. This will be the disturbance that will allow for showers and possibly stronger to severe storms to develop as we approach the evening hours. The best timing for Tulsa is 7:00 p.m. If strong to severe storms do develop hail and strong winds will be the main threat. A few showers may linger early on Thursday, but then mostly cloudy skies will prevail as we head into the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s.
Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Chance for a few strong to severe storms tonight
