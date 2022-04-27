Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Breezy but sunny day ahead

Today's forecast will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday. After a cool morning in the 40s, the temperatures will warm back into the 70s with sunny skies by the afternoon. The only change will be will be the winds. Winds will pick back up from the south and be gusting into the 20s by the afternoon.
By Thursday our chance for shower and storm activity will increase, mainly in far northeastern Oklahoma, but I can't rule out a few showers and storms near Tulsa as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
