 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: Breezy but sunny day ahead

  • 0

Today's forecast will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday. After a cool morning in the 40s, the temperatures will warm back into the 70s with sunny skies by the afternoon. The only change will be will be the winds. Winds will pick back up from the south and be gusting into the 20s by the afternoon. 

By Thursday our chance for shower and storm activity will increase, mainly in far northeastern Oklahoma, but I can't rule out a few showers and storms near Tulsa as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s by the afternoon. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert