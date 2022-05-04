Watch Wednesday's weather forecast: A soggy start with a severe threat later in the day

Today will be a soggy one, so make sure you have your umbrella handy as heavy showers and a few rumbles of thunder are expected this morning, and again later today.

Heavy band of rainfall will be moving through for the first half of the day. The severe threat this morning is rather low, but there may be some embedded thunderstorms. Showers will continue off-and-on through the day, but the next round that I will be watching is in the evening as this one poses a higher severe risk.

By the afternoon hours storms will begin to fire up along the dry line, which will be positioned rather far to the west, in the panhandle of Texas and Oklahoma. Those storms will move east, bringing the threat for severe weather into central Oklahoma. Right now, it looks like the main severe threat will stay a bit west and south of Tulsa, but we can't rule out a severe storm or two that may ignite. If these storms are severe, gusty winds and hail development will be the main threat. As far as timing goes, it looks like they will arrive later, closer to 10 p.m.

For Thursday, there is a slight chance for seeing a few lingering showers. But the weather conditions should improve, especially by Friday and the weekend.

This weekend looks like a warm one! Highs by Sunday will top off in the low 90s!

