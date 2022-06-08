Watch Wednesday' weather forecast: Overnight storms give way to clearing skies

Overnight storms will exit the area to the south and southeast. This will give us gradually clearing skies through the morning, and sunshine by the afternoon. Highs today will warm into the low 80s, so it will be slightly cooler behind this system.

For Wednesday night we will be relatively quiet with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday we can expect temperatures in the 80s again with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. By Thursday night into Friday morning there is one more chance for overnight showers and storms to return. Like the past few systems, this looks to mainly affect us during the overnight hours. If storms become stronger to severe during this time, the hail development and gusty winds will be the main threat.

Showers will move out for the weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday, but we warm into the 90s by Sunday through the start of next week.

