Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: warmer day today, another cool down coming

Clouds will gradually clear today and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a west and southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight tonight a frontal boundary will move through and our chance for rain will increase once again. However, the best chance for showers will remain around the far northeastern corner near southwestern Missouri and northwest Arkansas. There is a slight chance for a few stray showers early Wednesday morning along the I-44 corridor. Otherwise, you will just notice a change in temperatures as we drop 10 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s with a north wind.