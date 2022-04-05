 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: warmer day today, another cool down coming

  • 0

Clouds will gradually clear today and temperatures will warm into the upper 70s by the afternoon with a west and southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight tonight a frontal boundary will move through and our chance for rain will increase once again. However, the best chance for showers will remain around the far northeastern corner near southwestern Missouri and northwest Arkansas. There is a slight chance for a few stray showers early Wednesday morning along the I-44 corridor. Otherwise, you will just notice a change in temperatures as we drop 10 degrees between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. The highs on Wednesday will only be in the mid-to-upper 60s with a north wind.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert