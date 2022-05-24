Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: showers expected throughout the day

More rain is in the forecast for today. Highs will remain in the 60s, so it will be cool. Showers and storms will be off-and-on all day and in to the evening.
Severe weather is not anticipated with this event, but flash flooding may be an issue.
Overnight showers will continue but will gradually taper as we head into the morning hours of Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the 60s.
By Thursday we will see sunshine return and highs will rebound into the 70s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
