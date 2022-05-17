Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Showers and storms hang around this morning, clearing midday

Showers and storms are in the area this morning. We may see a few embedded thunderstorms as well. Storms will linger for the first half of the day as temperatures hang in the 70s.

By midday, showers will clear and temperatures will begin to warm. We will see highs top out in the upper 80s by the afternoon.

Tonight will be mild and partly cloudy with a few showers north around the Oklahoma and Kansas state line.

For the middle of the week, the temperatures will soar into the low 90s. Thankfully, a front is forecasted to move in by Friday which will bring very cool, comfortable weather for the weekend,

