Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: scattered showers, clouds stick around today.

Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, then another round increases again late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s with a light south wind and lots of humidity as the dew points remain in the low 70s.

Overnight tonight into Wednesday morning we will see another thunderstorm complex roll through the state. This will bring another chance for strong to possibly severe thunderstorms in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Hail development and gusty winds will once again be the main threat.

On Wednesday the highs will be a touch cooler. We will only warm into the low 80s. The clouds will gradually clear through the day as well.

Local Weather