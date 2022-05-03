 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Quiet weather today

After an active Monday night, we will see a quiet day on Tuesday. Skies will gradually clear today and sunshine is expected for the second half of the day. Highs will warm into the 60s with a north wind at 10-15 mph. 

Tonight clouds will increase once again. On Wednesday we will see mostly cloudy skies with an increased chance for showers and storms once again on Wednesday night. A threat for severe weather is possible Wednesday. 

Thursday a few of the storms may linger early in the day, then will move out leaving us with quiet weather for the weekend. 

Local Weather

