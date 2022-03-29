Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on tonight's storms

Most of Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs reaching in the upper-70s with increased cloudiness. Winds will be whipping in from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph at times. This is all ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight and bring a chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms that move through have the potential of being stronger to severe. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds. A dry line will set up in western Oklahoma late Tuesday evening. Showers and storms will start to fire up along that dry line around 9 – 10 p.m. That line of storms will move east into eastern Oklahoma after midnight. Showers will move out of the state by daybreak and we will see skies clear and temperatures drop back behind the front. Conditions will be much cooler on Wednesday as winds will be out of the north and temperatures will drop into the 40s by the early afternoon hours.