Most of Tuesday will be warm and windy with highs reaching in the upper-70s with increased cloudiness. Winds will be whipping in from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph at times. This is all ahead of a cold front that will move through tonight and bring a chance for showers and storms. Some of the storms that move through have the potential of being stronger to severe. The main threats with these storms will be gusty winds. A dry line will set up in western Oklahoma late Tuesday evening. Showers and storms will start to fire up along that dry line around 9 – 10 p.m. That line of storms will move east into eastern Oklahoma after midnight. Showers will move out of the state by daybreak and we will see skies clear and temperatures drop back behind the front. Conditions will be much cooler on Wednesday as winds will be out of the north and temperatures will drop into the 40s by the early afternoon hours.
Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on tonight's storms
- Kirsten Lang
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
Thunderstorms are a sign that the spring season is upon us in Oklahoma. And the lightning formation within these storms can be as fascinating as the light show it puts on.
Wednesday's video weather forecast from Meteorologist Kirsten Lang
Quiet, comfortable weather is in our forecast for the next few days ahead as we near towards the weekend.
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
Meet Tulsa World's new meteorologist Kirsten Lang, who will provide daily video forecasts, go live during severe weather and write stories that answer reader questions.
This week’s weather Q&A comes at the perfect time. Showers and storms are becoming more frequent and tracking rainfall is an important tool.
Today is going to be a warm one for us. Highs will be climbing into the mid-50s this afternoon with sunshine and a south wind. We will stay dr…
After a cool, rainy week we will finally get some nice weather for Friday and the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are expected for the next few da…
Today will be almost a carbon copy of what we saw on Saturday. Highs are back in the 70s today with light winds from the east and southeast. W…
Now that the cold front has moved through, the temperatures will be on the chilly side today.
Watch Now: Why is Oklahoma the lightning capital of the United States? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains
This weekend looks to be absolutely gorgeous. We will see temperatures in the 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light …
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?