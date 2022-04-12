Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on the severe potential today

All the parameters are in place today for a severe weather outbreak. However, with warmer air aloft suppressing the vertical development of the thunderstorms, we may remain quiet and dry. Therefore, we have high potential, but low probability of seeing storms on Tuesday.

The dry line will set up west of Oklahoma City and move eastward. If any storms develop along this drying, they will become severe with hail, winds, and tornadic development as the main threat. The upper-level low associated with this storm system is located farther north in Nebraska and Kansas. It is around that low, which is called a “triple point,” that the moisture, lift, and instability will be great enough for severe storms and tornadoes to occur.

Also, south of the state, in northern Texas, we have a great risk for seeing storms spark. As the front passes through early Wednesday morning, we may have a few trailing storms back behind it that pose a slight risk for being severe. On Wednesday behind the front winds will begin to whip down from the north with low humidity levels increasing our fire danger once again for the better part of the state. Temperatures will cool behind the front as well for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.