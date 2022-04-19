Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Chance for rain returns this evening

Increased cloudiness is expected for today with winds also gusting from the south. This is ahead of our next approaching system which will bring a chance for rain to the area today and tomorrow. As far as today’s chances go, it will be dry through the day, and the chance for rain won’t increase until the evening. Temperatures today will make it into the 60s with winds gusting from the south in the afternoon at nearly 30 mph. Shower and storm coverage will increase by Wednesday with a slight chance for seeing a few of the storms become stronger to severe. If we do see a severe warned storm on Wednesday it will be large hail and gusty winds as the main threat. The temperatures will warm into the 80s for Wednesday through the start of the weekend, so warmer air is on the way.