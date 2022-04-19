 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Chance for rain returns this evening

  • 0

Increased cloudiness is expected for today with winds also gusting from the south. This is ahead of our next approaching system which will bring a chance for rain to the area today and tomorrow. As far as today’s chances go, it will be dry through the day, and the chance for rain won’t increase until the evening. Temperatures today will make it into the 60s with winds gusting from the south in the afternoon at nearly 30 mph. Shower and storm coverage will increase by Wednesday with a slight chance for seeing a few of the storms become stronger to severe. If we do see a severe warned storm on Wednesday it will be large hail and gusty winds as the main threat. The temperatures will warm into the 80s for Wednesday through the start of the weekend, so warmer air is on the way.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert