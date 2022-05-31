 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Building clouds today, chance for storms overnight

  • 0

Building clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers and storms overnight. Afternoon highs will still be relatively warm today as temperatures should top out in the upper-80s. Winds will remain strong from the south at 15-20 mph. 

Overnight the chance for showers and storms will increase. We will see a slight risk of stronger to possibly severe storms develop. If the storms do become severe, it will be gusty winds along the leading edge of the storms, as well as hail development that will be the main threats. 

As of now, it really looks like our best chance for storms will be in the overnight hours. 

Showers and storms will be off-and-on for Wednesday as well, but the temperatures will be cooler at that point. Highs for the remainder of the week will be in the 70s. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert