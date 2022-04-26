Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Beautiful weather continues today

Beautiful weather continues again today with highs just a touch warmer. After a chilly start, we will warm up into the 70s with lots of sunshine across the state.

For Wednesday, the clear skies continue, but the winds pick up again from the south. These winds will be gusting to near 30 mph at times in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

Our next chance for rain will return on Thursday with temperatures topping out in the low 80s that day.

