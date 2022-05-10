 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Tuesday's weather forecast: Another warm, humid day for Oklahoma

Temperatures are forecasted to hit 90 degrees once again today. Winds remain strong from the south around 15 mph, and with high pressure in place we will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. The weather conditions will remain rather "summer-like" for the next several days as this ridge of high pressure remains in place.

It won't be until Thursday and Friday that the ridge begins to break down and we see an upper-level trough move through with an increased chance for showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. As of now, it looks like our threat for severe weather heading into the weekend is fairly limited. 

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

