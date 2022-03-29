 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Tuesday's severe weather forecast update with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

We are still on track to see storms move through the area tonight. The timing still remains relatively the same. Storms should move in around 1 – 2 a.m. There is still the potential for seeing some of these storms develop to be stronger to severe. These storms will form along a dry line out to the west of I-35 this evening. From there, the storms will progress eastward. If these storms do become severe, gusty winds, hail formation, and even a spin-up tornado or two are possible. It is along the leading edge of the storm that we tend to see the strongest winds. Any hail that may develop could be up to quarter-sized as well. As the line passes through by 3 – 4 a.m. there will be a strong north wind and temperatures for Wednesday will drop throughout the day back behind the front.

