Showers and storms have developed along the dryline in western Oklahoma. Forecast remains consistent with storms progressing eastward into eastern Oklahoma. At this time central and western Oklahoma are under a severe thunderstorms watch, but eastern Oklahoma is not. These storms will move into Tulsa around 1 a.m. with the potential for having heavy rain, lightning, thunder, strong winds and small hail development. Right now the main threat continues to be gusty winds along the leading edge of the storms. The storms will move east of us by 3 a.m. and should be out of the state by daybreak. Temperatures will drop throughout the day on Wednesday back behind this system.
Watch Tuesday evening's update on severe storm potential with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang
- Kirsten Lang
-
- Updated
- 0
