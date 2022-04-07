Watch Thursday's weather forecast with Meteorologist Kirsten Lang

Today will be sunny to start with increased cloudiness for the afternoon. Highs today will be on the cool side as we only reach into the lower 60s. The winds will remain strong as well from the north at 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph at times. There will be a string of dry, but breezy days ahead as we move towards the weekend. For Friday and Saturday our highs will remain in the 60s, but by Sunday a strong south wind driving up moisture from the Gulf will allow for temperatures to warm into the 80s. For the start of next week a somewhat unsettled weather pattern is expected with a chance for showers and storms each day Monday – Wednesday.