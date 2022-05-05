 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Showers and storms this morning, clearing by the afternoon

  • 0

It will rain off-and-on again this morning, but will clear this afternoon as the cold front passes. While temperatures will be in the 50s to start, they will quickly warm into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon once the sunshine comes out!

The good news is we get to dry out a bit after some very heavy rainfall and flooding. Friday we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s. 

And by the weekend, the sunshine will continue and those highs will soar in the 80s for Saturday and even the low 90s by Sunday and Monday!

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

Sunday Q&A: The dry line explained

There is one unique feature meteorologists will look that help drive major severe weather outbreaks in the state — the dry line. But what is it exactly? That was one question from a reader.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert