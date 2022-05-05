Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Showers and storms this morning, clearing by the afternoon

It will rain off-and-on again this morning, but will clear this afternoon as the cold front passes. While temperatures will be in the 50s to start, they will quickly warm into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon once the sunshine comes out!

The good news is we get to dry out a bit after some very heavy rainfall and flooding. Friday we can expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.

And by the weekend, the sunshine will continue and those highs will soar in the 80s for Saturday and even the low 90s by Sunday and Monday!

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.