Watch Thursday's weather forecast: rain returns today, chance for severe storms tomorrow

There is a chance for showers and storms today, so make sure to plan accordingly. The risk for severe weather remains to our west, but we will see showers and potentially a few rumbles of thunder.

Temperatures today will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be strong again from the south with gusts up to 30 mph at times.

The potential for showers and storms will increase on Friday night, although the chance is not as high. Like we have seen several times this season, the environment is right for severe development, but there is a 'cap' of warmer air aloft that may keep the storms from initiating. Therefore, the chance for storms is low, but if one does happen to develop and break through that cap, it will quickly become severe.

The risk for seeing severe storms would be on Friday evening into Friday night as a dry line sets up to our west.

The weekend is looking relatively quiet with highs in the low 80s and partly cloudy skies, but the chance for rain returns again starting Sunday night late into the start of next work week.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.