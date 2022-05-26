Watch Thursday's weather forecast: rain moves out, sunshine and warmer temps return

The rain will finally exit the state today. While we start off with a few lingering showers and cloud coverage, it won't last too long. Showers will taper around midday, and the clouds will finally move out around 4 p.m.
However, because the rain and the clouds are around the temperatures will only warm into the 60s again.
By Friday and the holiday weekend there will be abundant sunshine and temperatures will be in the 80s.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
