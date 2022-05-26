 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: rain moves out, sunshine and warmer temps return

The rain will finally exit the state today. While we start off with a few lingering showers and cloud coverage, it won't last too long. Showers will taper around midday, and the clouds will finally move out around 4 p.m. 

However, because the rain and the clouds are around the temperatures will only warm into the 60s again.

By Friday and the holiday weekend there will be abundant sunshine and temperatures will be in the 80s.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

Local Weather

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

Is Tornado Alley shifting? Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

As a meteorologist, moving to Oklahoma was an exciting opportunity I couldn’t pass up. In my field, this is where you want to be – right in the middle of Tornado Alley. But what is Tornado Alley? And is it shifting? It seems to be a popular topic lately as people are noticing an uptick in tornadic activity to the east.

