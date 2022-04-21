Clouds will stick around for the first half of Thursday, but we should see a bit more clearing by the afternoon. It will be relatively quiet for us today. Temperatures will warm into the 80s with a south wind gusting to 25 mph at times. Friday will continue to be dry and breezy with highs back in the 80s once again. Changes are on the horizon for the weekend. An upper-level trough is set to move through on Saturday evening that will increase our chance for showers and storms initially on Saturday night, but then widespread rainfall will continue for Sunday. Temperatures will also drop from the 70s on Saturday to the low 60s on Sunday with a strong north wind back behind the front.
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Quiet end to the week, but chance for rain picks up for weekend
