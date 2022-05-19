watch Thursday's weather forecast: Hot and breezy today, but big changes coming for the weekend

More of that hot, breezy weather is forecasted for today as highs climb back into the 90s with a strong south wind at 15-20 mph. We will see a few morning showers and clouds that will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

For Friday, the temperatures will warm into the upper-80s with south winds at 15-20 mph and gusts at 25 to 30 mph at times. Partly cloudy skies are expected. By Friday evening a cold front will move through that will increase our chance for showers and storms. However, it looks like the greatest risk for severe weather remains in southwestern Missouri at this time.

After the front moves through on Friday night, much cooler weather is expected for the weekend. In fact, it may even be cold on Saturday! Highs will occur in the morning and will struggle to make it out of the low 60s by the afternoon. On top of that, we will see a strong north wind at 15 -20 mph.

