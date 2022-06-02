 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Thursday's weather forecast: Clearing skies and comfortable temperatures today

Clouds will hang around this morning, but will gradually push south and southeast as we head into the mid morning hours. The chance for rain will move out as well. Temperatures today will only make it into the 70s this afternoon, so it will feel pretty good with lots of sunshine forecast for the second half of the day. 

Overnight we will see clear skies and lows in the 50s. 

For Friday the temperatures will warm into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Overall, it should be a comfortable end to the short work week. 

For the weekend there is a chance for showers and storms on Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 70s and 80s for the highs.

